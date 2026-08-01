G Kishan Reddy slams CM for ‘criminal waste’ remarks against engineering students

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly referring to engineering students as “criminal waste,” calling the remark irresponsible and unbecoming of a leader holding high office in the state.

In a statement, he said the chief minister should have initiated a healthy and constructive debate on improving the quality of engineering education instead of using derogatory language against students. He alleged that Revanth had attempted to use terminology learnt during a weekend programme at Harvard University without realising that such remarks insulted the aspirations of the Gen-Z generation.

Questioning the government’s record in the education sector, Kishan asked what reforms had been undertaken during Revanth’s two-and-a-half years as both chief minister and education minister.

The Union minister alleged that the chief minister’s remarks stemmed from frustration over persistent demands from engineering students for the release of pending fee reimbursement dues.