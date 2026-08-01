Godavari nears third warning at Bhadrachalam; inflows continue

KHAMMAM/MULUGU/ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: The Godavari at Bhadrachalam rose to 48 feet, prompting authorities to issue the second flood warning even as the rain-induced situation across Telangana worsened on Friday.

Officials indicated that the Godavari levels could touch 53 feet by night, triggering the third and final warning. Rising river levels, heavy inflows and incessant rain also prompted fresh alerts in Mulugu and disrupted normal life in several districts.

Officials said around 11.44 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being discharged downstream from Bhadrachalam.

Although the river remained below danger levels for habitation, the district administration set up 49 relief and rehabilitation centres across Bhadradri Kothagudem district as a precaution. No evacuations had been carried out till Friday evening as floodwaters had not entered Bhadrachalam town.

In Mulugu district, the Godavari continued to rise at the Ramannagudem Pushkar Ghats in Eturunagaram mandal, where authorities issued the third flood warning after the river reached 17.18 metres. Heavy rainfall in upstream areas of Telangana and Maharashtra kept the river in spate, while several villages in the agency mandals of Eturunagaram and Mangapet remained cut off due to overflowing streams and causeways.

Traffic on National Highway-163 between Telangana and Chhattisgarh was disrupted after an overflowing stream inundated a stretch of the road in Wazeedu mandal. Authorities barricaded the area and stopped motorists from attempting to cross the flooded section. Residents living along the Godavari and Jampanna Vagu were advised to remain vigilant.