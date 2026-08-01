NDSA directs Telangana to prepare rehabilitation designs for KLIS barrages

HYDERABAD: The technical experts of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Friday directed the state government to prepare rehabilitation designs for Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and present them during the next meeting.

At the first meeting of the Jal Shakti Ministry-constituted high-level technical committee held in New Delhi, the state government officials explained the current condition of the barrages.

The NDSA reportedly asked the state government officials why repeated tests were being conducted at Medigadda and other barrages. The officials said that they were taking all precautions before finalising the rehabilitation designs. The NDSA asked the officials to submit the rehabilitation designs at the next meeting to be held within a month.

It may be recalled here that the state government is of the view that storing water in three barrages would pose a danger to people and even submerge Bhadrachalam town. The state government decided to follow the recommendations of the NDSA and it was not inclined to store water without the NDSA nod.

Once the rehabilitation designs are approved by the NDSA, works are expected to be completed by June 2027.