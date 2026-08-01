Rain eases as Telangana's monsoon deficit narrows to 10 per cent

HYDERABAD: Even as rainfall activity eased across Telangana on Friday after two days of widespread downpours, the state continued to experience the impact of an unusually active monsoon spell. Mancherial recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 17 cm, followed by Adilabad at 15 cm, while several northern districts remained under the influence of moisture-laden weather systems.

Although rain intensity has temporarily reduced, the state has witnessed a turnaround in its monsoon performance over the past fortnight.

Telangana entered July with a rainfall deficit of nearly 30%, raising concerns over the progress of the southwest monsoon. However, successive low-pressure systems over central India and the Bay of Bengal triggered widespread rainfall across the state during the second half of the month, bringing down the cumulative deficit to around 10%. The rapid recovery highlights how rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly volatile, with prolonged dry spells followed by episodes of intense precipitation.