Revanth Reddy offers full support to investors, promises policy stability

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday assured industry leaders that his government would provide all necessary support to investors, promising quick clearances, policy stability and regular engagement to facilitate new investments in the state.

Addressing representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Revanth invited businesses to consider Telangana as their preferred investment destination.

“If you invest in Telangana, we will extend support beyond your expectations. Tell us what you need and our government will support you in every possible way. Tell us how much you plan to invest and how many jobs you will create, and we will take care of the rest,” he said.

The chief minister said the government was providing incentives to industries and ensuring speedy approvals. He announced that Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would hold meetings with investors once every two months, while he would personally review investment proposals once every three months.

Citing the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document which aims to raise the state’s contribution to the country’s GDP from the present 5% to 10% by 2047, Revanth said manufacturing units would receive permissions in the proposed PURE area and that a 12-lane road would be built connecting Bharat Future City with Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh to improve logistics.

He said the government planned to attract 500 leading global companies to the proposed Future City, spread over 30,000 acres, adding that a Singapore-based firm was preparing its master plan. He also said the Union government had approved airports at Warangal and Adilabad and that Telangana had secured three of the seven bullet train projects recently announced.