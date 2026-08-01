Revanth wants ATCs to offer EV servicing, drone tech courses

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide opportunities to students of government engineering colleges, ITIs, ATCs and polytechnic colleges to undertake internships with major companies.

During a review meeting on the Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department, the chief minister said that pursuing internships alongside their studies, students would earn a stipend and acquire skills relevant to their future careers.

Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy and officials from the department attended the review meeting.

The chief minister suggested introducing courses on EV servicing and drone technology in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), highlighting the need for skilled personnel to service electric vehicles in view of the rapidly increasing number of EVs and significant rise in the use of drones in agriculture.

Revanth also announced that the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing this process -- from providing training, organising job fairs, to facilitating passport services and securing good job opportunities for the aspiring youth in foreign countries.