Revanth wants ATCs to offer EV servicing, drone tech courses

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide opportunities to students of government engineering colleges, ITIs, ATCs and polytechnic colleges to undertake internships with major companies.
During a review meeting on the Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department, the chief minister said that pursuing internships alongside their studies, students would earn a stipend and acquire skills relevant to their future careers.
Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy and officials from the department attended the review meeting.
The chief minister suggested introducing courses on EV servicing and drone technology in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), highlighting the need for skilled personnel to service electric vehicles in view of the rapidly increasing number of EVs and significant rise in the use of drones in agriculture.
Revanth also announced that the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing this process -- from providing training, organising job fairs, to facilitating passport services and securing good job opportunities for the aspiring youth in foreign countries.
“A large number of workers from north Telangana have been going to Middle East countries. They often fall victim to fraud by agents and face significant hardships. The TOMCOM officials have been ordered to enter into agreements with manpower agencies in the destination countries to assist the workers,” he said.
Revanth said that such agreements would enable TOMCOM to intervene, hold discussions and ensure justice for the workers in case they face any difficulties abroad.
The chief minister directed officials to collect the details of agents who facilitate the overseas migration of workers and to register particulars of every individual sent abroad by them. A former IFS officer would be appointed as the CEO of TOMCOM to oversee these operations, he added.
The meeting also discussed other matters, including providing training in Light Motor Vehicle and Heavy Motor Vehicle driving to jobseekers.
The officials briefed the chief minister about the increasing demand for nursing services both domestically and abroad.
Revanth said that permissions for nursing colleges were being granted to meet the growing demand for nurses.