Special ACB court adjourns E Prix case to August 25

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, named A1 in the Formula E case, along with former IAS officer Arvind Kumar (A2) and another accused and former chief engineer of HMDA BLN Reddy appeared before the Special ACB Court at Nampally on Friday.

However, representatives of Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), UK, failed to appear before the court. During the proceedings, the court furnished Rama Rao with the charge-sheet and other case-related documents. As directed by the court, the accused executed a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court then adjourned the matter to August 25. The court also directed Rama Rao to furnish two more sureties of Rs 1 lakh each on the next date of hearing.

Later, Rama Rao’s advocates told reporters that no arguments or hearing on the merits of the case took place on Friday. The proceedings were limited to providing the charge-sheet and other relevant documents, they said.

Rama Rao reached Nampally Court from his residence accompanied by party MLAs, former ministers and MLAs and several senior BRS leaders. A large number of party workers, supporters and advocates also gathered outside the court premises to express their solidarity with him.

After the court proceedings, Rama Rao left for Narsampet to attend the funeral of former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who passed away on Thursday night.