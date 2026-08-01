Telangana explores wine tourism to diversify travel offerings

HYDERABAD: Telangana is exploring the possibility of developing wine tourism as part of efforts to diversify the state’s tourism offerings, with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao studying vineyard and winery operations during an official visit to the United States.

The minister visited Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Virginia, where he examined grape cultivation, wine production and visitor management.

During the tour, he interacted with winery representatives to understand grape varieties, processing and fermentation techniques, storage, ageing, bottling, quality control and marketing.

A key focus of the visit was learning how wineries have been integrated into tourism through vineyard tours, tasting experiences, hospitality facilities and curated visitor programmes.

Based on his observations, Krishna Rao said Telangana has the potential to develop vineyard and winery-based tourism, particularly in Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts, owing to their proximity to Hyderabad and favourable conditions for grape cultivation.

He said the government would study suitable locations, climatic conditions and investment models before taking the proposal forward.

The initiative aligns with the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–30, which seeks to diversify tourism products and promote private investment through public-private partnerships.