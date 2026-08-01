Telangana High Court orders probe into custodial torture

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to examine allegations of illegal detention and custodial torture against personnel of Malakpet Police Station, ordering scrutiny of CCTV footage and medical evidence.

Justice T Madhavi Devi issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by a man who alleged that he was picked up around 7 pm on July 17 without being informed of the grounds for his arrest. He claimed he was subjected to custodial violence, forced to confess to an offence and pressured to withdraw a pending writ petition. His counsel, Kadire Ajith Reddy, argued that he was remanded only on July 18, beyond the statutory 24-hour limit.

The petitioner sought departmental action against the Station House Officer, sub-inspector and other police personnel, besides compensation. His counsel informed the court that representations had been submitted to the Director General of Police and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on July 21.

The Assistant Government Pleader for Home told the court that the representation would be examined in accordance with law.

Recording the submission, Justice Madhavi Devi directed the Police Commissioner to decide the representation after reviewing CCTV footage from Malakpet Police Station between 6.30 pm on July 17 and 6.30 pm on July 18, along with the petitioner's medical reports and photographs of the alleged injuries.

If the inquiry establishes illegal detention or custodial torture, the Commissioner was directed to initiate departmental proceedings against the officers concerned and communicate the outcome to the petitioner.