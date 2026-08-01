TGBIE to roll out mental health, new syllabus training for junior lecturers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will roll out a faculty development programme for government junior college lecturers during the 2026–27 academic year, combining training on the revised Intermediate syllabus with modules on student mental health, counselling and substance abuse prevention.

Officials said it is the Board’s first structured faculty development initiative since revising the Intermediate curriculum. The programme aims to ensure smooth implementation of the new syllabus while equipping lecturers with modern teaching methods and skills to address the emotional and psychological needs of adolescents.

District-level workshops will be held across Telangana, with subject experts from universities and higher education institutions training lecturers in curriculum delivery, competency-based learning, classroom engagement, innovative teaching practices and revised assessment methods.

Mental health awareness will be a major component of the programme. Lecturers will be trained to identify early signs of stress, anxiety, depression, behavioural changes and substance abuse, enabling timely intervention and referral for counselling, a senior TGBIE official said.

Teachers will also be trained to conduct anti-drug awareness programmes and mentor student anti-drug committees in junior colleges.

“Lecturers are often the first point of contact for students facing emotional or behavioural issues, making their role crucial in creating a safe and supportive academic environment,” the official added.

Meanwhile, TGBIE is expanding the breakfast and midday meal scheme to all government junior colleges. Introduced in 64 colleges in the first phase, the programme is expected to be supported by centralised kitchens across the state by September, subject to implementation schedules.