TGSRTC to operate 175 special buses for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate 175 special buses on August 2 and 3 to ferry devotees attending the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad.

The special services will run on the main Bonalu day on August 2 and the traditional Rangam ritual on August 3 from several parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, including MGBS, Kacheguda Railway Station, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Balaji Nagar, Nampally, Risala Bazar, Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, Kushaiguda, Cherlapally, Hakimpet, Old Bowenpally, Sainikpuri, Sanathnagar, Jamia Osmania, Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, KPHB, Borabanda and Patancheru.

To assist commuters, TGSRTC has set up help desks at Secunderabad Railway Station (9959226147), Jubilee Bus Station (9959226143) and MGBS (9959226130).

Traffic curbs announced

The city traffic police on Friday announced traffic diversions in Secunderabad.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced within a two-kilometre radius of the temple to facilitate the movement of lakhs of devotees.