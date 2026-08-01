Thousands bid adieu to ex-MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

WARANGAL: BRS leader and former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, 52, passed away late on Thursday night after battling for life for five days at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Sudarshan’s last rites were performed with full state honours at his native village of Nallbelli in Warangal district on Friday night.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers T Harish Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and a host of other pink party leaders consoled Sudarshan’s family members. They, along with thousands of people, also joined the funeral procession.

The former MLA suffered a heart attack on July 26. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda and was later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

According to sources, medical experts from Delhi and Mumbai were also consulted during his treatment but he breathed his last on Thursday night.

Born on August 6, 1974 in Nallabelli, Sudarshan joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2001. A close associate of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement.

He contested unsuccessfully from Narsampet segment in 2014 Assembly elections. But he emerged victorious when he contested from the same segment in 2018.

He served as the chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation from 2016 to 2018. He also served as a member of the Public Accounts Committee of the state Assembly.