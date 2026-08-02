Decision on SRSP irrigation water in three days: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

NIZAMABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said the government would take a decision within the next three days on releasing water from the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) for irrigation. He added that desilting of the reservoir would also be taken up on priority.

Uttam, along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and G Vivekananda, visited the SRSP to review inflows and water levels before holding a meeting with officials.

Uttam told reporters that the SRSP was receiving an inflow of about 80,000 cusecs, which was expected to continue for another 48 hours. The reservoir, with a present storage capacity of 80 tmcft, currently holds only 27 tmcft, compared with 38 tmcft during the corresponding period last year.

He said the reservoir was originally designed to store 112 tmcft, but silt accumulation had reduced its effective capacity, making desilting a priority.

Uttam said irrigation projects built during the Congress government continued to benefit the state. Referring to the 20-tmcft Sripada Rao Yellampalli project, which is now full, he said it was developed under the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project.