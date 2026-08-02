Lights, camera, second chances

PEDDAPALLI: When T Sravan Kumar donated his brother’s eyes in 2006, he did not expect the decision to shape the next two decades of his life. Today, the organisation he went on to establish, Sadashaya Foundation, is making a telefilm, Re Birth, to encourage more people to pledge their organs and help save lives.

What began as a personal experience gradually grew into a sustained awareness campaign. Over the past 18 years, the foundation has facilitated the donation of 1,635 pairs of eyes, 95 organs and 160 bodies to medical colleges, besides conducting around 2,300 awareness programmes across schools, colleges and communities.

Sravan Kumar said the organisation’s initiatives have inspired nearly 65,000 people to register as organ, eye or body donors.

As the campaign expanded, so did its outreach. Alongside awareness programmes, the foundation began publishing its magazine Jeevapradatalu, produced awareness songs and has now turned to filmmaking with Re Birth, hoping the medium will help its message reach a wider audience.

The organisation’s work has also earned national recognition, with the foundation participating in organ donation conferences in Delhi and Jaipur to share its experiences and awareness initiatives.

Through Re Birth, Sadashaya Foundation hopes to encourage families to have conversations about organ donations that could one day save lives.