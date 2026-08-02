MeeSeva records 2.20 lakh transactions in single day

HYDERABAD: MeeSeva recorded its highest-ever daily transaction volume by processing over 2.20 lakh transactions on July 31, setting a new benchmark for the platform.

Announcing the achievement on Saturday, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the surge reflects growing public trust in the state’s digital governance initiatives.

“While MeeSeva typically records 70,000 to 80,000 transactions per day, crossing 2,20,172 transactions in a single day reflects the growing confidence of citizens in the Government’s digital governance initiatives,” he added.

According to the minister, Family Card applications, Transport department services and Income Certificate applications accounted for the highest number of transactions on the record day.

He said the platform handled the unprecedented workload without any technical disruptions, highlighting its reliability and efficiency in delivering government services.

Sridhar Babu attributed the achievement to the continuous expansion of services, technology upgrades, improved system performance and the integration of new citizen services. He also congratulated MeeSeva centre operators, government officials and technical teams for ensuring uninterrupted service delivery across the state.