Power to people of Nelakondapalli, finally

KHAMMAM: After decades without electricity, nearly 30 Gangireddula and Rajala families in Ward No. 2 of Nelakondapalli, near the Buddhist Stupa, finally received power connections on Saturday.

Officials said the long-pending issue was resolved following the intervention of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who acted on a representation submitted by the families about three months ago.

On the minister’s directions, the Electricity department installed a dedicated transformer and provided connections to every household in the settlement, ending years of hardship.

Residents expressed gratitude to Srinivasa Reddy for resolving their long-standing demand, describing the electrification of their homes as the beginning of a new chapter after years of living in darkness.