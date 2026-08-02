Prajwala holds state-level meet on human trafficking

HYDERABAD: Marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Hyderabad-based anti-human trafficking organisation Prajwala, in collaboration with multiple state government departments and institutions, organised a state-level conference on anti-human trafficking in Hyderabad on Saturday. The conference focused on the growing threat of cyber scam-linked human trafficking and the need to strengthen institutional coordination to address emerging forms of exploitation.

Held at the Institution of Engineers (India), the event brought together around 500 delegates, including judges, police officers, prosecutors, trafficking survivors and others.