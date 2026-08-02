Rains breathe life into famed waterfalls

ADILABAD: Weeks of incessant monsoon rain have revived the famed waterfalls of the erstwhile Adilabad district, drawing visitors from Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra.

Among the rejuvenated attractions are Kuntala Falls in Neradigonda mandal, Pochera Falls in Boath, Gundala Falls in Tiryani, Kankai Falls in Bazarhathnoor, Gayatri Falls in Echoda and Mitte (Sapthagundala) Falls in Lingapur mandal.

The gushing waterfalls have become a major attraction for tourists from across the erstwhile Adilabad district, other parts of Telangana and Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, Nanded and Yavatmal districts. Visitor numbers swell every weekend, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. However, tourists pointed out that several waterfalls, especially those located deep inside forest areas, continue to lack basic amenities and proper road connectivity, making access difficult.

Visitors urged the tourism and forest authorities to improve basic infrastructure around the waterfalls, saying better facilities would not only enhance the tourist experience but also boost local businesses during the monsoon season.