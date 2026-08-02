Social media has become people’s voice, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao has asserted that social media has strengthened government accountability and emerged as the true voice of the people, surpassing traditional media in shaping public discourse.

Addressing a private programme here on Saturday, he said the younger generation was spearheading new forms of movements through digital platforms and that Gen-Z voters would play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

Observing that the country had witnessed the growing influence of the younger generation on politics, he said: “The nation has seen who ultimately prevailed between ‘WhatsApp uncles’ and ‘Instagram kids’. Such is the influence of Gen-Z that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to post a video on Instagram at midnight.”

Rama Rao alleged that while certain sections of the mainstream media had come under the influence of governments, social media could not be completely controlled.

He claimed that victims in several cases would not have received justice if social media had not highlighted their plight.

Referring to Telangana, he alleged that when accusations surfaced against the son of a Union minister in connection with the alleged assault of a minor girl, the mainstream media failed to respond immediately and action began only after the issue gained traction on social media.

He also claimed that journalists were being booked and arrested while media managements were unable to question such actions.