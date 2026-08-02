Telangana at top with Rs 4.2 lakh per capita income

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded the highest per capita income among all states, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy.

Reacting to the report, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state has been achieving new milestones since the Congress came to power in December 2023.

Taking to X, Revanth said, “We are India’s top-performing state. Our per capita income for this year (2025-26) is Rs 4,18,931 per person, an increase from Rs 3,80,031 in the last year. We grew by 10.23 per cent in a single year, an increase of Rs 38,900.”

He attributed the achievement to policy-driven governance, economic growth, investments and job creation, saying the government’s focus on regular reviews and stakeholder engagement had replaced a decade of “poor governance” with optimism. He said women, farmers and youth had benefited the most, and voiced confidence in Telangana’s continued growth.