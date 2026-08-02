Telangana Congress speeds up process to fill nominated posts

HYDERABAD: The state Congress leadership has accelerated the process of filling nominated posts following the TPCC coordination meeting in Delhi.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy to finalise the process.

The leaders discussed appointments of chairpersons and directors of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), besides nominations to constituency-, district- and state-level bodies. Broad guidelines for the selection process were also finalised.

It was decided that 60% of the nominated posts would be allotted to former MCC presidents, former district executive committee members, office-bearers of affiliated organisations and senior constituency-level Congress leaders. The leadership also decided to ensure representation for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women.

Nageswara Rao said the exercise had begun following consultations between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud. After the consultation process was completed and the final list prepared, the chief minister and the TPCC president will jointly take the final decision on the appointments.

The government is expected to fill a wide range of nominated positions, including corporation directors, temple trust boards, market committees, cooperative societies, PACS chairpersons and directors.