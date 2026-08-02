Telangana eyes Rs 2.5K crore from two prime parcels at Raidurg

HYDERABAD: In one of its biggest land monetisation drives in recent years, the Telangana government has put two prime multi-use land parcels in the prestigious Knowledge City layout at Raidurg Panmaktha, Serilingampally, up for e-auction with an upset price of Rs 175 crore per acre.

The auctions, scheduled for August 17 and 21, are expected to attract major real estate developers and institutional investors, with the state government hoping to mobilise Rs 2,000–2,500 crore.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will auction the two adjoining plots, measuring 5.25 acres (Plot P1) and 5.38 acres (Plot P2), together spanning 10.63 acres in Survey No. 83/1, through MSTC Ltd. The minimum bid increment has been fixed at Rs 1 crore per acre, while the earnest money deposit (EMD) is Rs 10 crore per plot. A pre-bid meeting will be held at T-Hub, Raidurg, on August 11.

The land parcels are located in Hyderabad’s fast-growing Knowledge City, which has emerged as a major commercial hub alongside HITEC City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kokapet, Financial District and Nanakramguda.