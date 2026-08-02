Telangana may see below-normal rainfall in August-September

HYDERABAD: After receiving well-above normal rainfall in July despite the prevailing El Niño conditions, Telangana is likely to witness a weaker second half of the southwest monsoon, with rainfall during August and September expected to remain normal to below normal. In July, the state received 224.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 227.4 mm.

The forecast indicates that while the state escaped the early-season rainfall deficit through widespread showers in July, the remaining monsoon months may not sustain the same intensity.

According to the IMD’s tercile probability maps, northern, western and southern parts of the state are expected to have the high probability of below-normal rainfall during the remainder of the southwest monsoon. The monthly outlook for August, however, presents a mixed picture. The IMD has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall over parts of north, east and northeast Telangana during August, while western and southern districts are likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall.

The forecast also points to warmer conditions across the state. Both maximum daytime temperatures and minimum night temperatures during August are expected to remain above normal, increasing the likelihood of humid and uncomfortable weather, particularly during breaks in rainfall.