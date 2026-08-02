Telangana police to accept applications for 7,437 vacancies from August 19

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGSLPRB) will accept online applications for 7,437 vacancies in the police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire Services and Prisons departments from August 19 to September 9. Recruitment notifications were issued on July 29.

Applications can be submitted only through the TGSLPRB website between 8 am on August 19 and 5 pm on September 9.

The application fee for Sub-Inspector-level posts, including civil and reserve SI, assistant sub-inspector (Fingerprint Bureau), station fire officer and deputy jailor, is Rs 750 for local SC/ST candidates and Rs 1,500 for all others. For police constable, fire fighter and warder posts, the fee is Rs 600 for local SC/ST candidates and Rs 1,200 for others.

The board said the one-time fee covers the entire recruitment process, including the application, preliminary written examination, physical measurement and efficiency tests (PMT/PET), technical, trade or driving tests where applicable, final written examination, biometric verification and result processing.