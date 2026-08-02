The cooperative that defied all odds

SANGAREDDY: Six years ago, the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Bokkasgaum village was burdened with a Rs 2 crore deficit. Today, it has an annual turnover of Rs 18 crore, a profit of Rs 2 crore and a 100% loan recovery record — an extraordinary turnaround that recently earned it the state government’s Best Society Award.

Located in Sirgapoor mandal along the Karnataka border, the once-struggling cooperative has emerged as a model for rural development by providing timely crop loans, supplying seeds and fertilisers, procuring paddy and jowar at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and organising farmer awareness programmes across eight villages under its jurisdiction.

The transformation began in 2020 when advocate Gundu Venkataramulu was elected chairman during the cooperative elections. Bokkasgaum was the only PACS among 105 societies in the undivided Medak district to elect its governing body unanimously.

When Venkataramulu assumed office, the society was under SBI after slipping into a Rs 2 crore deficit. Subsequently, he facilitated the repayment of nearly Rs 5 crore in crop loans owed by farmers to SBI, enabling the society to shift to the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB). Since then, it has been extending timely crop loans to around 1,100 farmers while maintaining full recovery.