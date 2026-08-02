Third flood warning continues at Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM/MULUGU: The third flood warning remained in force at Bhadrachalam on Saturday as the Godavari River touched 56 ft by evening, carrying a discharge of 15,90,778 cusecs. While officials said the floodwaters were receding slowly, inundation continued to disrupt normal life in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.

Road connectivity remained cut off between Bhadrachalam and parts of Dummugudem and Cherla mandals, besides several villages in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, after floodwaters submerged key stretches.

Authorities shifted 488 people from vulnerable areas to eight rehabilitation centres across the two districts. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, seven relief camps are sheltering 376 people, including 92 children, while another 112 people from 28 families were evacuated from the Old Talkies area of Muslim Colony in Mangapet village in Mulugu after floodwaters entered low-lying localities. Officials said there was no loss of life.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure uninterrupted food, drinking water, medical care, sanitation and power supply at rehabilitation centres. He also appealed to people, particularly fishermen, not to venture into the Godavari during the floods.