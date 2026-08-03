Bhatti urges NRIs to be partners in Telangana's growth

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government was according equal priority to welfare and development even while implementing all the assurances made to the people of Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) representatives during his visit to the United States, he said that development and welfare were two eyes of the Telangana government.

Reiterating that the main objective of the present government is to transform Telangana into a global investment hub, he called upon the representatives of IOC and NRIs to become partners in the state’s growth story.

Vikramarka also said that the Bharat Future City was proposed to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. “The immediate target is to turn Telangana into a $1 trillion economy in the next five years. The government is implementing the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision.

Besides Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad cities, the government is developing Bharat Future City with net-zero standards. The state was divided into three zones CURE, PURE and RARE,” he explained.

Stating that the state’s per capita income has touched `4.18 lakh due to projects taken up by the government, he urged the NRIs to invest in the state.