Bhatti urges NRIs to be partners in Telangana's growth

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government was according equal priority to welfare and development even while implementing all the assurances made to the people of Telangana.
Addressing a meeting of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) representatives during his visit to the United States, he said that development and welfare were two eyes of the Telangana government.
Reiterating that the main objective of the present government is to transform Telangana into a global investment hub, he called upon the representatives of IOC and NRIs to become partners in the state’s growth story.
Vikramarka also said that the Bharat Future City was proposed to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. “The immediate target is to turn Telangana into a $1 trillion economy in the next five years. The government is implementing the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision.
Besides Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad cities, the government is developing Bharat Future City with net-zero standards. The state was divided into three zones CURE, PURE and RARE,” he explained.
Stating that the state’s per capita income has touched `4.18 lakh due to projects taken up by the government, he urged the NRIs to invest in the state.
Revolutionary changes
The deputy chief minister also said that the Young India Skills University was ushering revolutionary changes in the education sector. “Our government is also setting up integrated residential schools to international standards. In partnership with Tata Group, the government is upgrading ITIs as high tech digital training centres with an estimated cost of `2,100 crore,” he said.
To encourage students, he said, the government is also providing breakfast for 27 lakh students and providing mid-day meals up to Intermediate.
On Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), he said that the agency was established to prevent the encroachments of tanks, nalas and government lands. “We are taking stern action against encroachers. We have already started to develop Musi catchment area as a tourism and commercial hub after implementing the Musi River Front Project,” he said.
Highlighting the other achievements of the present government, he said: “The employees are receiving salaries on the first day of every month. The government is also providing `1.2 crore accidental insurance cover to employees. As promised in our election manifesto, we are implementing the Mahalakshmi Scheme by providing free bus travel for women, supplying domestic gas cylinders at `500 and free power to eligible beneficiaries.”
Be ambassadors of TG tourism: Jupally
Hyderabad: Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday called upon Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to become ambassadors for Telangana’s tourism by promoting its destinations and encouraging international visitors to explore the state’s heritage, culture and natural attractions.
Addressing the 19th convention of the American Telugu Association (ATA) at the Baltimore Convention Centre in the US, the minister urged the Telugu diaspora to partner with the government in expanding Telangana’s tourism footprint globally.
He also invited ATA and other NRI organisations to adopt tourist destinations and heritage sites in the state. Krishna Rao said that the government would initiate measures to establish an NRI Bhavan in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of `10 crore.
Expressing concern over rising social challenges, the minister announced that the state government would soon launch ‘Prabhata Bheri’, a public awareness campaign aimed at tackling social evils, including substance abuse among youth, and promoting responsible social behaviour.