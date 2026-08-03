Business lessons beyond the classroom

HYDERABAD: There were no CEOs in suits or boardrooms at T-Works on Sunday. Instead, the day’s entrepreneurs were between four and 13 years old, confidently pitching products, negotiating with customers and managing their own stalls at Littlepreneurs, a children’s marketplace organised by Hyderabad-based experience curation brand Late Checkout.

Around 350 stalls offered everything from handmade candles, bangles and potted plants to slime, fresh juices, 3D-printed toys, activity boxes and self-published books.

Beyond selling products, the children independently interacted with customers, handled payments and marketed their creations, gaining first-hand experience in entrepreneurship.

“This event is not about selling. It’s about how children learn to talk confidently and manage sales on their own. My child’s stall sold out completely. That’s something no textbook can teach,” said Reshma Reddy, parent of one of the participants. The programme also featured a functional movement workshop by XtraLiving and dance sessions by Varsha and Meenakshi.