Centre enhancing mineral supply chain: G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper are vital for electric vehicles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, defence and renewable energy technologies, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Union government has launched the `34,000 crore initiative to strengthen India’s critical mineral supply chain under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

The Union minister was addressing the gathering after he, along with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation vice-chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, flagged off KETO Motors’ commercial electric bus. KETO Motors Director Venkatesh Challa was present on the occasion.

Kishan described the launch of KETO Motors’ first nine-metre commercial electric bus — designed for urban traffic conditions and high-density public transport operations — as another milestone for India’s automobile sector, saying it reflects the country’s growing strength in clean transportation, indigenous technology and green energy.

Highlighting the Centre’s push for electric mobility, he said that electric vehicles are not merely an alternative to petrol and diesel vehicles but are crucial for strengthening the country’s energy security, reducing pollution, cutting import dependence and promoting technological self-reliance.

He added that international semiconductor companies are setting up design centres in Hyderabad, while the Centre’s Semicon India Programme is supporting chip manufacturing, research and design through financial incentives.

800 electric buses to be added to RTC fleet

Meanwhile, Nagi Reddy said expanding public transport was the only sustainable solution to traffic congestion caused by the growing number of private vehicles.

He said 800 electric buses would be inducted into the TGSRTC fleet this December under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, followed by another 1,400 buses next December under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.