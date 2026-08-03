Junior colleges across Telangana wait for lecturers; stretches into new term

HYDERABAD: While students have settled into the new academic year, government junior colleges across Telangana are still waiting for hundreds of lecturers. More than two months into the 2026-27 session, around 350 posts remain vacant across the state.

The shortage has stretched the existing faculty thin, with lecturers taking on additional classes even as students in several colleges continue to remain without regular teachers in key subjects.

The Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA) alleged that despite the academic year being underway for over two months, the state government has neither initiated regular recruitment nor appointed guest faculty to bridge the gap.

The association also pointed out that no recruitment notification for junior lecturers has been issued since 2022, further worsening the crisis.

According to the association, the vacancies have largely arisen due to the promotion of lecturers as principals and the retirement of faculty members. As a result, several colleges have been left without lecturers in core subjects.