Junior colleges across Telangana wait for lecturers; stretches into new term

HYDERABAD: While students have settled into the new academic year, government junior colleges across Telangana are still waiting for hundreds of lecturers. More than two months into the 2026-27 session, around 350 posts remain vacant across the state.
The shortage has stretched the existing faculty thin, with lecturers taking on additional classes even as students in several colleges continue to remain without regular teachers in key subjects.
The Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA) alleged that despite the academic year being underway for over two months, the state government has neither initiated regular recruitment nor appointed guest faculty to bridge the gap.
The association also pointed out that no recruitment notification for junior lecturers has been issued since 2022, further worsening the crisis.
According to the association, the vacancies have largely arisen due to the promotion of lecturers as principals and the retirement of faculty members. As a result, several colleges have been left without lecturers in core subjects.
The shortage is visible across districts. In Hyderabad alone, which has around 25 government junior colleges, more than 40 lecturer posts remain vacant. Physics, Zoology, English and Hindi are among the worst-affected subjects, with colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad facing acute shortage. Khammam district, too, has 26 vacant lecturer posts.
Speaking to TNIE, KP Shoban Babu, working president of the Telangana Government Junior Lecturers’ Association, said, “Nearly 350 regular lecturer posts are lying vacant across government junior colleges in the state. Even after more than two months of the academic year, the state government has neither initiated regular recruitment nor appointed guest faculty to ensure uninterrupted teaching.”
He urged the government to expedite recruitment through the Telangana Public Service Commission and appoint guest faculty until regular selections are completed. “Students should not suffer because of administrative delays. The vacancies must be filled immediately to ensure smooth conduct of classes,” Shoban added.
Echoing similar concerns, Dr K Suresh, General Secretary of the TGJLA, said, “The situation is affecting government junior colleges across Telangana. This academic year, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a revised syllabus. Without adequate number of lecturers, it will be difficult to complete the syllabus on time. We have brought the issue to the notice of TGBIE officials, but there has been no concrete response so far.”