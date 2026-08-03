Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield Highway set for formal inauguration

KHAMMAM: The Khammam-Devarapalli access-controlled Greenfield Highway (NH-365BG), the first such corridor connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is set to become fully operational, bringing the promise of faster travel between the two states.

The stretch from Tallampadu village in Khammam district to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh was unofficially opened on Sunday, allowing motorists to use the route ahead of its formal inauguration, expected within a week.

The opening comes after months of delay caused by the construction of railway overbridges (ROBs) at Dhamsalapuram, even though the highway and most of its infrastructure were completed nearly a year ago.

With the ROBs now ready, motorists can enter the highway from Tallampadu instead of being restricted to the Wyra-Devarapalli stretch through temporarily opened toll plazas.

For commuters, the biggest gain will be time. The 162.04-km highway is expected to shorten the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam journey by about 60 km and reduce travel time by one to two hours. It will also allow vehicles bound for Tiruvuru, Nuzvid, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Odisha and Kolkata to bypass Khammam city entirely.

Vehicles travelling from Suryapet towards Khammam will enter the corridor through the Tallampadu toll plaza and exit at Devarapalli. The highway also has nine interchanges providing access to nearby towns.