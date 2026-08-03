KTR asks Rahul to apologise over Revanth’s ‘criminal waste’ remark

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to people over the recent “criminal waste” remarks allegedly made against engineering students by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In an open letter to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, he said: “We demand that you, Rahul Gandhi, issue an unconditional and public apology to every student, engineer, teacher and young citizen of this country for the shameful remarks made by your chief minister Revanth Reddy. As the leader of the Congress, you cannot disown your responsibility for this grave insult.”

The BRS leader also demanded that Rahul Gandhi direct Revanth Reddy to tender an unconditional public apology to every engineering student for his repeated insult and withdraw his offensive remarks.

“If you defend Revanth Reddy, you endorse his insult. If you remain silent, you legitimise it,” he told Rahul Gandhi.

“Please remind your chief minister and government in Telangana that political power is always temporary. The verdict of an awakened generation is far more enduring,” he added.