Lite byte: From Cabinet hopes to consolation chairs

From Cabinet hopes to consolation chairs

With nearly half the Assembly term over, several Congress MLAs who had been waiting for Cabinet berths are now said to be recalibrating their ambitions. The focus has shifted to posts such as chief whip and chairmanships of key corporations, which offer both visibility and some room to allocate funds to their constituencies. An MLA from Rangareddy district is said to be willing to take up the chief whip’s post, though the recent municipal election debacle may have complicated his case. Another MLA from Nalgonda, reportedly close to filing nomination papers for the deputy speaker’s post, is also said to be watching the developments closely. The post carries Cabinet rank, making it no small consolation prize.

Shock survey result gives rival a boost

The attempt by an MLA from Greater Hyderabad limits to take the political pulse in his segment seems to have given his own party a few anxious heartbeats. The findings, which reportedly placed a national party in the top position, have left his party leaders shocked and questioning why the MLA felt the need for a survey with nearly half the Assembly term still remaining. Matters became more interesting when the survey reportedly found its way to the top-placed party, whose core team is now discussing the numbers with considerable interest. Though the MLA is not believed to be considering a switch, the rival camp has treated the findings as a timely morale booster ahead of the GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporation elections, set to take place in the next two or three months.