Mahindra University holds fifth annual convocation

HYDERABAD: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will transform industries and careers, but the real competitive edge of the future will lie in adaptive intelligence—the ability to continuously learn, evolve and embrace change, said Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited, while delivering the convocation address at Mahindra University’s fifth annual convocation on Sunday.

Bajaj said every technological revolution had changed the way people worked, but adaptability remained the defining factor for success.

Around 1,390 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, including 22 doctoral scholars from the university’s various schools, while 29 meritorious students received gold medals for outstanding academic performance.

Addressing the students, Mahindra University Chancellor Anand Mahindra said the generation would enter a world shaped by AI, climate pressures and global shifts.

The convocation concluded with the inauguration of the Bajaj BEST Center, a `15-crore facility to bolster industry-academia collaboration.