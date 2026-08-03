New book traces state’s archaeological milestones

HYDERABAD: From a 12,500-year-old microlith unearthed at Somasila to one of the earliest Telugu inscriptions mentioning Telanganapura discovered at Tellapur, some of Telangana’s most significant archaeological discoveries have been brought together in Milestones in the History of Telangana, a new book by archaeologist E Sivanagireddy.

The volume chronicles a series of landmark finds, including a Mesolithic hutment at Chinnamarur, an ivory comb from Pochampadu dating to around 1000 BCE and the foundations of a Chalukyan temple at Kudali Sangameshwaram.

The book was launched at the 19th American Telugu Association (ATA) Conference at the Baltimore Convention Centre in the United States on Saturday. It was jointly released by Venu Nakshatram and Enugu Narasimha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Venu Nakshatram said the book brings together landmark archaeological, historical and epigraphical discoveries often missing from history textbooks, offering fresh insights into Telangana’s heritage.