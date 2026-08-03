Road links restored as Godavari floodwaters recede

KHAMMAM: Roads that had disappeared beneath floodwaters just days ago were back in use on Sunday as the Godavari receded, reopening access to the agency mandals of Charla, Dummugudem and Venkatapuram in Telangana, and Kunavaram, Chintur and VR Puram in Andhra Pradesh.

With the flood situation easing, vehicular movement to all six mandals resumed on Sunday evening. Transport services between Bhadrachalam, Charla and Venkatapuram in Mulugu district also returned to normal.

The roads had been cut off after floodwaters submerged stretches at Thurubaka in Dummugudem mandal, Kudunuru in Charla mandal and Bodapuram in Venkatapuram mandal, bringing traffic from Bhadrachalam to the interior tribal regions to a complete halt. As the waters gradually receded, authorities reopened the affected stretches, restoring connectivity to the flood-hit mandals.

The improving situation was also reflected in the Godavari’s water level at Bhadrachalam. Officials withdrew the first flood warning on Sunday evening after the river dropped to 42.9 feet, a day after it had surged to 56 feet and triggered panic among residents.

Signs of the easing flood situation were visible elsewhere too. Inflows into the Taliperu medium irrigation project in Charla mandal also declined, prompting officials to continue releasing water into the Godavari through five spillway gates to regulate the reservoir level.

Irrigation executive engineer Johny said there was no need for panic as the floodwaters were receding. Sub-Collector Mrinal Shresta directed officials to continue relief measures for affected families and restore connectivity in flood-hit areas.

Man drowns during holy dip in Godavari

Bhupalpally: A 50-year-old man, B Srinivas Reddy, drowned in the Godavari river at Kaleshwaram Pushkar Ghat in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Sunday. He had visited the Mukteshwara Temple with his family before taking a holy dip. Swept away by the strong current, his body was later retrieved with the help of swimmers