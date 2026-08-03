Rs 87 crore worth of paddy missing, three mill owners booked

JAGTIAL/SANGAREDDY/NIZAMABAD: Paddy worth Rs 87.89 crore meant to be processed into rice and delivered to the government under the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) system has been found missing from three rice mills in Thakkallapalli village of Jagtial Rural mandal, prompting the registration of criminal cases against their owners.

The Vigilance and Enforcement department uncovered the alleged irregularities during surprise inspections at Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Industries, Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Industries and Sri Lakshmi Balaji Industries.

Officials found that 34,388 metric tonnes of paddy, valued at `87.89 crore, could not be accounted for during the inspections.

Following the raids, the Vigilance and Enforcement department submitted its findings to the district civil supplies authorities, who lodged complaints with the police. Acting on the directions of the district collector, police registered criminal cases against the owners of the three rice mills.

Officials said the investigation will focus on tracing the missing paddy, identifying those responsible and determining whether the stock was illegally diverted or misappropriated.

Owner of two mills booked in Medak dist

In Medak district, Vigilance officials conducted raids on three rice mills in Medak district and registered two cases following allegations that the rice millers had sold grains meant to be delivered to the government to neighbouring states.

Officials inspected rice mills across Kowdipally in Kulcharam mandal, Papannapet and Alladurg mandals and identified discrepancies in the stock of bags of rice to be delivered to the government.