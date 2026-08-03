Telangana government neglecting Hindu temples, festivals: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday slammed the state government for not making proper arrangements for the Bonalu festival.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, Sanjay alleged that the state government had failed to provide adequate facilities for devotees visiting temples during the Bonalu festivities.

He said devotees are being forced to endure the scorching heat due to the lack of proper shelters and were left exposed during rains.

Sanjay also accused the government of failing to provide even basic amenities for devotees, including drinking water and shaded enclosures for those who are waiting in long queues. He claimed that many temples in Hyderabad have not been receiving adequate financial aid.

Accusing the state government of discriminating against Hindu festivals, the Karimnagar MP said that the arrangements for Bonalu had fallen short of expectations not only under the present Congress government but also during the previous administration.

‘Just Rs 20 cr allocated for Bonalu festival’

Accusing the state government of discriminating against Hindu festivals, the Minister of State for Home Affairs alleged that while the state government had allocated `33 crore for Ramzan celebrations, it had earmarked only `20 crore for Bonalu festivities. He claimed that many temples in Hyderabad had not received adequate financial assistance.