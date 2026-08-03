Three girls flee hostel, allege worm-infested food, unhygienic toilets

HANAMKONDA: Three students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya hostel in Shyampet mandal escaped by scaling the compound wall early on Saturday before being traced hours later hiding in nearby bushes. They were handed over to their parents on Sunday.

According to officials, Class 7 students Akshaya and Akshita, and Class 8 student Satvika climbed over the hostel wall around 5 am. After the night watchman noticed they were missing, the chief warden alerted the police and informed their parents.

Shyampet police, along with hostel staff, launched a search and found the girls around 11 am hiding in bushes close to the hostel. In the presence of police, district and hostel authorities, the students said they no longer wished to stay in the hostel and wanted to live with their parents while continuing their education.

The girls also alleged that worms were found in the breakfast served at the hostel, bathrooms were unclean and students were subjected to harsh punishment for waking up late. Their parents questioned the hostel management over the lack of security that allowed the children to scale the compound wall and leave unnoticed.

Shyampet Sub-Inspector J Parameshwar said no case has been registered as neither the parents nor the hostel authorities lodged a complaint.