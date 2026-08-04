11 retired Telangana employees challenge mandatory health care trust contribution

HYDERABAD: Eleven retired state government employees have moved the Telangana High Court challenging GO Ms. No. 79, Finance (TFR) Department, dated June 29, 2026, which makes it mandatory for employees and pensioners to contribute 1.5% of their basic pay or pension to the Employees Health Care Trust (EHCT).

The petition, filed by Thupurani Seetaram and 10 others from Hanamkonda, seeks suspension of the GO and a refund of deductions made from their pensions since June 2026. The petitioners contend that the compulsory deduction is arbitrary, excessive and financially burdensome, particularly for retirees dependent solely on their pensions.

They argue that the state introduced the scheme without adopting the contribution pattern under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). They further contend that the scheme is contrary to the Telangana Integrated Medical Attendance Rules, 1972, and have urged the court to direct the state to adopt the CGHS contribution structure instead of a flat 1.5% deduction.

The petition comes while another writ petition, filed by Md Nizamuddin, a lab technician in the Health department at Adilabad, is pending before the Chief Justice’s bench. That petition challenges the validity of the compulsory contribution provisions in GO Ms. No. 186 dated October 8, 2023, and GO Ms. No. 79 dated June 29, 2026.