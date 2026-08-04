A 50-year struggle for compensation

SANGAREDDY: “What wrong have I done?” asks E Bakka Reddy. “Is it right for them to make a poor farmer spend decades going around government offices? How can this be justified?” he says, the “them” referring to officials of various departments.

Every few months, Bakka Reddy folds his bundle of yellowing papers, boards a bus from his village and heads to yet another government office. His voice betrays years of frustration as he recounts the familiar routine. The district collector’s office sends him to the revenue divisional officer. The RDO asks him to meet the tahsildar. The tahsildar points him towards the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department.

“This has been my life for nearly five decades,” says the farmer from Mogadampalli mandal in the Zaheerabad constituency. He says the government acquired nearly two acres of his family’s land when the Zaheerabad-Chincholi road was laid in the late 1970s.

His father, convinced that the government would honour its promise, spent years visiting offices with land records and petitions. He died before receiving compensation.

The compensation claim has outlived one generation and is now being pursued by the next. Now around 60 years old, Bakka Reddy has taken over where his father left off. “I have spent my life doing the same thing,” he says.

According to him, officials have not paid “even a single paisa” for the land.

Farmer says he lost two acres to road project

He says that despite court orders directing that the land should not be entered without compensation being paid, the road was built.