After Supreme Court verdict, focus back on four Telangana irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: In view of the recent Supreme Court judgment laying down clear guidelines on environmental clearance procedures, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday ordered a time-bound and focused approach to secure the pending green nod for four major irrigation projects — Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sitaramasagar, Dindi and Gouravelli projects.

During a review meeting, the minister said the apex court verdict had provided ample clarity on the legal position concerning projects with valid environmental clearances, pending applications, rejected proposals and applications seeking post-facto approval. He directed officials to use the opportunity to pursue every eligible case expeditiously with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and other statutory authorities.

The minister made it clear that nodal officers must be designated and all available records consolidated within seven days. Updated environmental studies, compliance reports, land records and legal documents should be completed within 30 days, while the principal administrative and application-processing stages should be concluded within 60 days, he told the officials.

The government’s objective is to secure project-specific environmental clearances within six months, wherever feasible and subject to statutory procedures, Uttam said.

While directing the officials to submit weekly progress reports, he said that senior officials would review the progress every month.

He said there should not be any laxity in preparing environmental-impact studies, rehabilitation and resettlement plans, forest-clearance documents, land-acquisition records and filing counter-affidavits required for court proceedings.

Previously rejected proposals to be examined, resubmitted

According to the Supreme Court’s judgement, the projects possessing valid environmental clearances accorded previously would continue to remain protected, while pending applications could be processed in accordance with the apex court’s directions. Proposals rejected earlier should be examined project-wise and resubmitted, wherever legally permissible, after rectifying technical and procedural deficiencies, the minister told the officials.