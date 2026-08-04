After Supreme Court verdict, focus back on four Telangana irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: In view of the recent Supreme Court judgment laying down clear guidelines on environmental clearance procedures, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday ordered a time-bound and focused approach to secure the pending green nod for four major irrigation projects — Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sitaramasagar, Dindi and Gouravelli projects.
During a review meeting, the minister said the apex court verdict had provided ample clarity on the legal position concerning projects with valid environmental clearances, pending applications, rejected proposals and applications seeking post-facto approval. He directed officials to use the opportunity to pursue every eligible case expeditiously with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and other statutory authorities.
The minister made it clear that nodal officers must be designated and all available records consolidated within seven days. Updated environmental studies, compliance reports, land records and legal documents should be completed within 30 days, while the principal administrative and application-processing stages should be concluded within 60 days, he told the officials.
The government’s objective is to secure project-specific environmental clearances within six months, wherever feasible and subject to statutory procedures, Uttam said.
While directing the officials to submit weekly progress reports, he said that senior officials would review the progress every month.
He said there should not be any laxity in preparing environmental-impact studies, rehabilitation and resettlement plans, forest-clearance documents, land-acquisition records and filing counter-affidavits required for court proceedings.
Previously rejected proposals to be examined, resubmitted
According to the Supreme Court’s judgement, the projects possessing valid environmental clearances accorded previously would continue to remain protected, while pending applications could be processed in accordance with the apex court’s directions. Proposals rejected earlier should be examined project-wise and resubmitted, wherever legally permissible, after rectifying technical and procedural deficiencies, the minister told the officials.
He said that the apex court’s judgement would have far-reaching implications for environmental clearances of projects across the country.
The judgement was delivered following Telangana’s sustained legal efforts to secure clearances for its irrigation projects, he said and directed the officials to strengthen the Inter-State Wing of the Irrigation department and equip it with adequate technical, environmental and legal expertise to pursue clearances and protect Telangana’s water rights at various forums.
SOPs for Gouravelli pump house operations
Reviewing the Gouravelli project, Uttam directed engineers to take immediate steps to keep the pump house in a fully operational condition. The officials concerned were told to begin inspections,
testing, repairs and the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) well before it is put to use.
“Engineering teams must inspect the entire left and right canal systems, identify obstacles to the free flow of water and prepare estimates for essential works. These inspections should cover incomplete excavation, bund-cutting requirements, water-release points, village connectivity, road crossings and the bridges required to ensure uninterrupted public access,” he said.
The minister clarified that the immediate priority was to remove critical bottlenecks and make the principal canal network capable of carrying water at the earliest.
On the Sitaramasagar project, Uttam instructed the department to update the required studies and environmental documentation without delay. Engineering plans pertaining to packages of works to be executed should be kept ready so that work could resume immediately after the necessary clearance or permission was obtained, he said.
“Similar urgency should be shown in pursuing the clearances relating to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dindi. Each project must have a dedicated team responsible for documentation, coordination with the Union authorities and follow-up of pending legal proceedings,” he added.
Uttam directed departmental officers to work closely with the state’s legal advisers, the Additional Advocate General and senior counsel appearing before the NGT and Supreme Court.
Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar were present on the occasion.