Deputy Chief Minister attributes Singareni expansion to Congress's relentless efforts

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received a fresh boost in securing the PKOC-2 dip side coal block in Manuguru in the online auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Coal.

He described it as a historic victory, stating that the achievement was the result of the state government’s relentless efforts over the past 30 months to protect and expand Singareni while ensuring Telangana’s long-term energy security.

He said the “success” was possible because of the state government’s commitment to securing new coal blocks for Singareni and the continuous support extended to the company.

Vikramarka alleged that the previous government prevented Singareni from participating in such auctions and attempted to hand over valuable coal blocks in Telangana to private entities. He said the present government ensured SCCL’s participation, enabling the company to secure a coal block through auction for the first time in nearly 12 years, calling it a major achievement of the Congress government.

He said the new block would play a crucial role in safeguarding the future of the Manuguru area, one of Singareni’s most important operational regions.

The project is expected to provide long-term employment security to more than 2,000 workers, while significantly contributing to the economic development of the Manuguru region, he said.