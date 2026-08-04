Ex-MLA asks High Court to quash sexual assault complaint

HYDERABAD: Former BRS MLA Rega Kantha Rao has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him at Panjagutta Police Station on July 26, 2026, under Sections 294-B, 323, 324, 506 read with Section 34 of the IPC.

The case was registered on a complaint by a media professional, who alleged that the former Pinapaka MLA sexually assaulted her on several occasions since 2022 after promising her employment in a proposed YouTube channel. She also alleged that he collected `5 lakh from her, promising to invest it in a real estate venture with high returns.

In his petition, Kantha Rao denied the allegations, contending that the complaint relates to incidents said to have occurred nearly four years ago and that he has no connection with the accusations. He also denied receiving `5 lakh from the complainant, stating that any such amount had been repaid to her by another person unknown to him.

The petitioner further alleged that the complainant had filed similar complaints in the past, referring to an earlier complaint against the chairman of Vishwam TV alleging sexual molestation.

Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao will hear the petition.