Let’s debate unemployment in Assembly: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday demanded that the government convene the State Legislative Assembly session for at least 15 days to debate the implementation of the poll assurances given by the Congress, job recruitment and unemployment.

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the BRS would raise the Congress government’s betrayal of Telangana’s youth both inside and outside the Assembly until justice is delivered.

He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issue an unconditional public apology to the youth and engineering students of Telangana for betraying them and insulting them.

Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks describing engineering students as “criminal waste”, he said that Revanth had no moral authority to insult lakhs of educated youth.

He questioned whether the chief minister had ever appeared for a competitive examination or even possessed the ability to fill out his own election affidavit without assistance. Instead of delivering jobs, the government had presented a “jobless calendar” and completely failed to honour the Youth Declaration, Rama Rao alleged.

Referring to the suicide attempt by Khammam youth Gaddam Venu, he described the young man’s suicide note as a “chargesheet against the Congress government”.