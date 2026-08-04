Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences clocks 1,000 robotic surgeries; over 90% free

HYDERABAD: In less than three years, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has recorded 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries, with more than 90% of the procedures performed free of cost under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes. The achievement has earned praise from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

The 1,000 robotic surgeries spanned a wide range of complex procedures across the three departments. Of these, 590 were performed by the department of Urology, including complex kidney transplants, prostate and bladder cancer surgeries, paediatric reconstructive procedures and advanced urinary tract reconstructions.

The department of Surgical Gastroenterology performed 248 procedures involving liver, pancreas, colorectal and upper gastrointestinal disorders, while the department of Surgical Oncology carried out 162 surgeries for ovarian, uterine, colorectal and other cancers using organ-preserving techniques.

Robotic tech has cut operating time: NIMS chief

Beyond the numbers, the real impact lies in patient recovery. Speaking to TNIE, NIMS director Dr Rahul Devaraj said robotic surgery has transformed patient care by improving surgical precision while significantly reducing recovery time. “The precision is maximum, blood loss is minimum, post-operative pain is less, recovery is much faster and the results are better. Most patients are discharged within 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Besides improving recovery, robotic technology has also significantly shortened operating time, Dr Devaraj said. “Depending on the procedure, the operating time has almost halved. Our 999th and 1,000th robotic surgeries took only about one hour each, whereas similar open surgeries generally require two to three hours,” he said, noting that patients usually resume work within a week, reducing both healthcare costs and productivity losses.

Precision is another area where robotic surgery has an edge over conventional laparoscopy, Dr Devaraj said.