Police Blue Colt vehicle allegedly used for Rapido rides in Warangal, SI’s son under scanner

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a Rapido customer was surprised after finding that the rider was allegedly using a government-issued Blue Colt two-wheeler for Rapido rides.

The incident took place under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, where the son of a Sub-Inspector (SI) was allegedly using the government vehicle for the private service.

The state government had allotted Blue Colt two-wheelers to the police department to help personnel quickly reach incident spots during emergencies in cities. However, the vehicle was allegedly being used for private Rapido rides instead.

Similarly, the staff of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet police stations were provided with the two-wheelers to reach crime spots easily.

On Tuesday, a Rapido customer booked a two-wheeler ride from Ambedkar Junction to Subedari for Rs 26. The customer waited at Ambedkar Junction for the ride, and the Rapido rider arrived on a police vehicle.