Police Blue Colt vehicle allegedly used for Rapido rides in Warangal, SI’s son under scanner

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a Rapido customer was surprised after finding that the rider was allegedly using a government-issued Blue Colt two-wheeler for Rapido rides.
The incident took place under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, where the son of a Sub-Inspector (SI) was allegedly using the government vehicle for the private service.
The state government had allotted Blue Colt two-wheelers to the police department to help personnel quickly reach incident spots during emergencies in cities. However, the vehicle was allegedly being used for private Rapido rides instead.
Similarly, the staff of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet police stations were provided with the two-wheelers to reach crime spots easily.
On Tuesday, a Rapido customer booked a two-wheeler ride from Ambedkar Junction to Subedari for Rs 26. The customer waited at Ambedkar Junction for the ride, and the Rapido rider arrived on a police vehicle.
After noticing the police two-wheeler, the customer was shocked and questioned the rider about the vehicle. The customer started recording the rider’s statement on video. In the video, the Rapido operator stated, "The vehicle is my police friend; I'm meant for Rapido rides."
The Blue Colt two-wheeler bears the registration number TS 09 PC 2795. The vehicle was allotted to Enumamula police station from the Warangal Police Commissionerate headquarters.
The incident went viral on social media platforms. When The New Indian Express asked about the police two-wheeler being used for Rapido rides, Enumamula Circle Inspector (CI) J. Suresh admitted that the vehicle belongs to the Enumamula police station.
"The two-wheeler is being used by Sub-Inspector (SI) Shankar. Unfortunately, we got to know that Guvva Siddharth is using the Rapido service. We immediately cautioned the Sub-Inspector (SI), and we prepared a report to take disciplinary action against Sub-Inspector (SI) Shankar. The report was sent to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Warangal," said Suresh.