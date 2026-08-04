Revanth to review schemes, Telangana's financial situation

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Monday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will soon hold a review meeting with secretaries of various department on success of flagship schemes and to assess departmental achievements, targets, progress, the state’s financial position and centrally sponsored schemes.

Instructing all secretaries to be fully prepared for the review meeting, he directed each department to prepare reports highlighting innovative initiatives and success stories.

During a coordination meeting with the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments held at the Secretariat, he said that the state government is establishing a comprehensive dashboard to provide detailed information on the progress, targets and implementation status of various government programmes. In addition, a Speed Cell is being set up to monitor and facilitate the timely achievement of the objectives of these schemes and programmes, he added.

He also directed officials to constitute committees for the successful conduct of the prestigious Khelo India Games, scheduled to commence here on November 14. Over 7,000 athletes, officials and coaches are expected to participate, with competitions to be held in 26 disciplines at 11 different venues.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FETE AT GOLCONDA

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Monday instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations to be held at Rani Mahal Lawns in Golconda Fort. During a review meeting, the chief secretary said that on August 15, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first pay floral tributes to the martyrs at the ‘Veerula Sainik Smarak’ at Parade Ground in Secunderabad. He will then proceed to Golconda Fort to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. After hoisting the tricolour, he will inspect the ceremonial parade and address the gathering.