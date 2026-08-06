BRS leader Harish Rao slams CM Revanth’s silence on Andhra’s objections to Telangana irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the agenda points furnished by Andhra Pradesh concerning Telangana irrigation projects for the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting scheduled for August 18, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “silence” over the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, the former irrigation minister said: “The agenda points submitted by Andhra Pradesh will make the blood of every person from Telangana boil. But Revanth Reddy is maintaining silence. Perhaps, he wants to please his guru (AP chief minister) N Chandrababu Naidu.”

“Agenda points submitted by the neighbouring state include a demand to review permissions given to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Choutupally Hanmantha Rao project, Chinna Kaleshwaram, Chanaka-Korata, Modikunta Vagu, Kadem Gudem and Sitarama lift irrigation projects,” he said.

“Andhra Pradesh is also seeking cancellation of clearances given to Sammakka barrage as it would reduce its share of water needed for Polavaram project,” he added.

Stating that all these seven projects were started when the BRS was in power, Harish Rao alleged that the present Congress government could not secure approvals for even a single project in the last two-and-a-half years.

Claiming that Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter on April 24, 2026, requesting the Union government to stop the projects in Telangana, the Siddipet MLA said that the same projects mentioned by the former in that letter have now been included in the GRMB meeting agenda.

Harish also said that once the approvals are accorded, the GRMB will have no power to cancel them and demanded that Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar respond to the issue.

“Telangana’s share in Godavari waters is 968 tmcft but AP is disputing this,” he said, while warning that the BRS would launch a people’s movement if the state’s interests are compromised.