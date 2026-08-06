Gouravelli oustees threaten Supreme Court move over delayed compensation

SIDDIPET: Accusing the state government of “acting in haste” after a Supreme Court verdict laid down clear guidelines on environmental clearance procedures, the oustees of the Gouravelli reservoir have made it clear that they will knock on the doors of the apex court if they are denied proper compensation.

Alleging that the government has “completely ignored the plight of those who lost everything for the project”, they said: “If the government starts project works without paying us the compensation due to us, we will approach the Supreme Court.”

Speaking to the TNIE on condition of anonymity, one of the oustees said: “The previous BRS government had done injustice to us. We supported the Congress in the last Assembly elections because its leaders promised to resolve the issue.”

“Before elections, Ponnam Prabhakar, who is now a minister, had promised to support us if the Congress is voted to power. But now he is ignoring us,” said another oustee.

Demanding that the government come to the rescue of 937 affected families, he said that they should be granted the same Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package that was provided to the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma project oustees.

The Gouravelli project oustees also lamented that the government has not yet released money to compensate them for lost structures, agricultural motor pipelines and other properties.

The government has not constructed houses for the affected families, they added.

Demand R&R package for unmarried girls

The oustees also pointed out that the government was not ready to provide an R&R package to 140 young women aged 18 years and above.

“The R&R package for unmarried girls has to be implemented from the date of issuing project notification. But the government is saying this will not be applicable to them. This is nothing but cheating,” they added.