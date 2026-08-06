Gouravelli oustees threaten Supreme Court move over delayed compensation

SIDDIPET: Accusing the state government of “acting in haste” after a Supreme Court verdict laid down clear guidelines on environmental clearance procedures, the oustees of the Gouravelli reservoir have made it clear that they will knock on the doors of the apex court if they are denied proper compensation.
Alleging that the government has “completely ignored the plight of those who lost everything for the project”, they said: “If the government starts project works without paying us the compensation due to us, we will approach the Supreme Court.”
Speaking to the TNIE on condition of anonymity, one of the oustees said: “The previous BRS government had done injustice to us. We supported the Congress in the last Assembly elections because its leaders promised to resolve the issue.”
“Before elections, Ponnam Prabhakar, who is now a minister, had promised to support us if the Congress is voted to power. But now he is ignoring us,” said another oustee.
Demanding that the government come to the rescue of 937 affected families, he said that they should be granted the same Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package that was provided to the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma project oustees.
The Gouravelli project oustees also lamented that the government has not yet released money to compensate them for lost structures, agricultural motor pipelines and other properties.
The government has not constructed houses for the affected families, they added.
Demand R&R package for unmarried girls
The oustees also pointed out that the government was not ready to provide an R&R package to 140 young women aged 18 years and above.
“The R&R package for unmarried girls has to be implemented from the date of issuing project notification. But the government is saying this will not be applicable to them. This is nothing but cheating,” they added.
Recalling that they held discussions two years ago in the presence of Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, they said that the assurances made to them were not fulfilled.
“In that meeting, it was decided that Rs 22 lakh per acre would be paid for the 20 acres of land for which compensation had not been received so far. It was also decided that funds will be arranged to compensate for lost structures, pipelines and vacant plots in front of houses. But those promises have not been fulfilled so far,” they said.
The oustees are particularly angry with Prabhakar for “promising to support them in every way before the elections but failing to keep his word”.
“The minister seems to have forgotten what he said before the elections. He is now talking about completing project without addressing our issues,” they added.
Meanwhile, a public representative stated that though it is more than two years and eight months since the Congress formed the government, not a single paisa of assistance has been provided to the oustees.
“The Green Tribunal is still looking into our pleas. Our legal battle will continue till the government pays all the compensation due to us,” the oustees added.